SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $466,421.10 and approximately $34.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00819303 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00270816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00147781 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.