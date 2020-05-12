Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.73% of Safehold worth $152,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 640.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 901,336 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Safehold by 30.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,511,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,048,158.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,924,651 shares of company stock worth $109,488,201 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAFE stock opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of -0.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

