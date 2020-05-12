salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $181.00. 3,157,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 905.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,625 shares of company stock worth $65,990,534 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

