Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Buys $35,735.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,851. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

