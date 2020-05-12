SaluS Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $2,281.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for $7.10 or 0.00081258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027927 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034099 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,778.78 or 1.00526927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000719 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000398 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.