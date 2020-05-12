Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS LNZNF remained flat at $$53.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $110.10.

About Sampo Oyj

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors worldwide. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers fibers for apparel; home and interiors, such as bed linens, mattresses, and towels; a range of industrial applications, such as automotive interiors, engineered products, work and protective wear, and agriculture and packaging products; nonwovens for hygiene and daily care products; and pulp and wood products, as well as biorefinery and co-products consisting of sodium sulfate, acetic acid, furfural, magnesium lignin sulfonate, soda, and xylose under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.