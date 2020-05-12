Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 417,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,033. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

In related news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

