SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH earned a news impact score of -4.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.93. SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

