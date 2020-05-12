Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Saracen Mineral alerts:

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$2.40 on Tuesday. 66,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,750. Saracen Mineral has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

About Saracen Mineral

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Saracen Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saracen Mineral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.