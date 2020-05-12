Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saracen Mineral in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Saracen Mineral to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Saracen Mineral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Saracen Mineral alerts:

LNSPF stock remained flat at $$2.40 during trading on Tuesday. 66,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,750. Saracen Mineral has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Saracen Mineral Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Saracen Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saracen Mineral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.