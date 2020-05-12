Saratoga Investment’s (SAR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.44% from the stock’s previous close.

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

SAR traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 4,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,280. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $150.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director George Cabell Williams III purchased 12,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

