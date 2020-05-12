SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after buying an additional 149,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $199.22 and a 52 week high of $317.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,706.54 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.