Scala Hits Market Cap of $233,899.78 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a total market cap of $233,899.78 and $149.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.02150068 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00090522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00180017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.