ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,569. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $679.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other ScanSource news, VP Matthew Dean purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.