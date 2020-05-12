Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,031 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 121,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 236,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

SLB traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 887,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,948,128. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

