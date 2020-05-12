Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 254,555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,278,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

