Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.46. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.