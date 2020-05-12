Scientific Games’ (SGMS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.46.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

