SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.53 million.

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 22,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,831. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

In other SciPlay news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America raised SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

