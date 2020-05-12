SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Raised to $14.00 at Stephens

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SciPlay from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.