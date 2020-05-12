Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

SALT traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $77.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

