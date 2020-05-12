Scotiabank Trims Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Target Price to $0.35

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.65 to $0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.70 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.71.

BDRBF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 599,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,273. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

