Scotiabank Trims Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Target Price to $9.50

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PINWF remained flat at $$5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

