Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $225.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.57. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Scpharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 271,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

