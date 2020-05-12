Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 426,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.