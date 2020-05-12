SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SCYX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 3,139,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

