Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Acquires $125,220.00 in Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,251.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 328,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,620. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.32. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

