Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 1,950 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.