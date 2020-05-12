Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) in the last few weeks:

5/8/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

4/30/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

4/15/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

4/13/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

3/25/2020 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

