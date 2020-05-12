SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Earnings Results

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $41.74 million for the quarter.

SMHI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

In other SEACOR Marine news, CEO John M. Gellert purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. Also, Director Robert Christopher Regan purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $373,860.00. Insiders acquired a total of 108,922 shares of company stock worth $618,517 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.