Selfkey (KEY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $955,563.00

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Binance and RightBTC. Selfkey has a market cap of $2.81 million and $955,563.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,047,148,715 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, RightBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

