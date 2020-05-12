SelfSell Hits Market Capitalization of $28,589.40 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $28,589.40 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027810 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.