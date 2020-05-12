Sentinel (SENT) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1,379.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

