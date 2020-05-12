Sentivate Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $2.11 million and $109,596.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.04 or 0.03658150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

SNTVT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,351,659,431 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.