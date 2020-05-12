Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,266 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 512,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

EIX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 648,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,400. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.