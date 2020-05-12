Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,159 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. 172,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,342. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

