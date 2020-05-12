Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.54 and a 200-day moving average of $159.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

