Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,763 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 355,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

