Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

