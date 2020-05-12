Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

NYSE:ED traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 523,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

