Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.97. 128,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

