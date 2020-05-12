Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 269 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $2,322,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 232.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $29,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.00. 13,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,350. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

