Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $7,495,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.19.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

