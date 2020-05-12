Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 19,209 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after buying an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after buying an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.54. 11,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.87. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

