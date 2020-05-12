Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 28,108 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,108 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 547,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.90.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

