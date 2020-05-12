Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) Insider John Larsen Buys 150,000 Shares

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) insider John Larsen acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,750.00 ($19,680.85).

John Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Larsen acquired 457,137 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,141.92 ($51,873.70).

On Friday, March 27th, John Larsen acquired 90,000 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,400.00 ($10,212.77).

On Tuesday, March 24th, John Larsen acquired 199,765 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,962.40 ($22,668.37).

Shares of SEQ remained flat at $A$0.20 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of A$0.25 ($0.17).

Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

