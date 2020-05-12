ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $913,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,122,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,120 shares of company stock valued at $101,017,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $18.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.60. 3,387,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $388.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

