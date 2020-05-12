ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 455,143 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $4,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.