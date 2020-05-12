Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 34,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,756. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sesen Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

