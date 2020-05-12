Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Sesen Bio stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,756. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Sesen Bio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 454,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

